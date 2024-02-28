JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,456,871 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,136% from the previous session’s volume of 198,729 shares.The stock last traded at $39.65 and had previously closed at $39.77.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $708.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $611,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 342,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 172,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 368.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

