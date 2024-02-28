Karani Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Karani Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 6.4% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of REGN traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $987.61. The company had a trading volume of 485,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $926.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $858.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,765 shares of company stock worth $12,585,699. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

