Karani Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Karani Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,075 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 3.0% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,020. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $219.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

