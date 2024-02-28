Karani Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Karani Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for 2.6% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in NVR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 5.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $41.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7,584.99. 12,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,686. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,197.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6,488.17. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,089.44 and a 1-year high of $7,635.00. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $133.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $813,314,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $69,526,916. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.