Karani Asset Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Karani Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.2% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,344,600,000 after acquiring an additional 370,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,986,123,000 after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,630. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

