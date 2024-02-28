Karani Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Karani Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,853.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $185,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,465.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,562,740.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,729 shares of company stock worth $65,543,327 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,970. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.32. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

