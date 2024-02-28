Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Kits Eyecare Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

Kits Eyecare Company Profile

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

