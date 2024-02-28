Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Bought by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,991 shares during the period. Kodiak Sciences makes up approximately 0.7% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Newtyn Management LLC owned 3.07% of Kodiak Sciences worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after buying an additional 584,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 528,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,424. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KOD. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

