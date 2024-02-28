Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Kohl’s has raised its dividend by an average of 41.6% per year over the last three years. Kohl’s has a dividend payout ratio of 70.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.0%.

NYSE:KSS traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. 2,587,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,841,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

