KOK Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $350,296.22 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KOK

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00754118 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $401,387.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

