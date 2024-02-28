Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KOS. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

