Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KOS opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,458,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 175,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 475,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 772,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,715,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,324,000 after buying an additional 540,706 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.