Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Announces Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KRYS opened at $172.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,127.14 and a beta of 0.76. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $70.51 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 52.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

