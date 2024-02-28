KRYZA Exchange Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60.71 Million (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KRYZA Exchange has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KRYZA Exchange has a total market cap of $60.71 million and approximately $24.49 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KRYZA Exchange alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KRYZA Exchange Profile

KRYZA Exchange’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken.

Buying and Selling KRYZA Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00784223 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KRYZA Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KRYZA Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KRYZA Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KRYZA Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.