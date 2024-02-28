Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,249,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares during the period. Stereotaxis accounts for about 3.4% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned 4.02% of Stereotaxis worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.
Stereotaxis Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 182,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,079. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
