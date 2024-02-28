Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,850 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. St. Joe makes up about 0.5% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 243.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 238.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 1,198.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in St. Joe by 93.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $175,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,387,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,378,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $175,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,387,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,378,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,390,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,830,605.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Price Performance

St. Joe Announces Dividend

NYSE:JOE traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. 137,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.32. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About St. Joe

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

