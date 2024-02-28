Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Sells 31,990 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,990 shares during the quarter. Energy Recovery makes up 3.2% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.40% of Energy Recovery worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ERII stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. 613,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,912. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $871.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $115,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $202,348 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Stories

