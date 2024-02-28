LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Down 8.9%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) fell 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. 305,347 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 205,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNZA. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

