Largo (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.65. Approximately 31,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 28,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.39. The stock has a market cap of C$157.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

