Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.95. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 10,100 shares traded.
Liberty Tax Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $193.73 million, a PE ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.48.
Liberty Tax Company Profile
Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Tax
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.