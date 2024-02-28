LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.83 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 30.6 %

NASDAQ LFST traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,876,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,793. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $741,204.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,676,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

