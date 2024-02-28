LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.34

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $7.01. LifeVantage shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 48,626 shares.

LifeVantage Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

See Also

