Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Announces Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

LINC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 87,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LINC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 852,397 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 72.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 215,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 230.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 212,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

