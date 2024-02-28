Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINCGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of LINC stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $318.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $10.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on LINC

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 740.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.