Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Announces Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of LINC stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $318.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $10.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 740.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

