Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Trading Up 11.6%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) was up 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 3,077,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,735,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAAC. Scotiabank lowered Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

The company has a market cap of $761.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 12.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAAC. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,303,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

