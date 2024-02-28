Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.00 to $12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 billion to $85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $237.87. 2,296,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,350. The stock has a market cap of $136.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $241.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 275,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 151,056 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

