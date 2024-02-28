Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

NYSE:M traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. 11,978,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,916. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

