Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Made.com Group Plc (LON:MADE – Get Free Report) were down 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). Approximately 10,361,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 3,506,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Made.com Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.52.

About Made.com Group

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

