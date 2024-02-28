Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells C$108,664.92 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC stock traded down C$0.38 on Wednesday, reaching C$32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,178,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,994. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$33.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.