Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells C$108,664.92 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92.
Manulife Financial Stock Performance
MFC stock traded down C$0.38 on Wednesday, reaching C$32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,178,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,994. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$33.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.58.
Manulife Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Manulife Financial
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.