Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $254.84

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.84 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 301.40 ($3.82). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 297.60 ($3.77), with a volume of 261,029 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marshalls to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.06) to GBX 420 ($5.33) in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 278.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £760.93 million, a PE ratio of 3,342.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

