Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Purchases $48,180.00 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 312,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $24,680.00.

Mativ Trading Down 2.3 %

Mativ stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 416,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,032. The firm has a market cap of $899.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.53. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Mativ by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Further Reading

