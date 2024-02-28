McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.05

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.05, with a volume of 11607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.23.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.