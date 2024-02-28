Medicure (CVE:MPH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as low as C$1.11. Medicure shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 8,500 shares changing hands.

Medicure Trading Down 14.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$11.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

