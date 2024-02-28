Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Merus Labs International Inc. (TSE:MSL – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MSLI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.65. Merus Labs International shares last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 21,975 shares trading hands.
Merus Labs International Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.65.
Merus Labs International Company Profile
Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin.
