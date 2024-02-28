Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks Sells 11,812 Shares

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $230,570.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Metallus Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE MTUS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,390. Metallus Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

About Metallus

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

