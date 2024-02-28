MGE Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.428 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
MGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.
MGE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MGEE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
