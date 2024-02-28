MGE Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.428 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGEE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Report on MGE Energy

About MGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.