Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Lifted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,309 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.18. 4,955,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755,083. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

