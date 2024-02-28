MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $957.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $14.69.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 83.52%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.
