Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Middlefield Banc Trading Up 1.6 %

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $195.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,000 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,107.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 428.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 334,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 111.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 374.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 72,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 300.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 381.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

