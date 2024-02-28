Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $900.00

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $900.00 and last traded at $879.92, with a volume of 4872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $873.71.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $791.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $755.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $24.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 88.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

