Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $77.64.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.