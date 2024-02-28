Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.19. 360,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 595% from the average session volume of 51,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCAE. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 36,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $725,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.