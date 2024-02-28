Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.32

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.32 and traded as high as $11.18. Mullen Group shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 6,255 shares traded.
Mullen Group Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.