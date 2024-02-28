MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

MVB Financial stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MVBF. TheStreet lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MVB Financial

Institutional Trading of MVB Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 122.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 338,100.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.