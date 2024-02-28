Myro (MYRO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65.84 Million

Myro (MYRO) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Myro has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. Myro has a market cap of $95.78 million and $65.84 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myro token can now be purchased for $0.0958 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myro alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Myro

Myro launched on November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol. The official website for Myro is myrothedog.com.

Buying and Selling Myro

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.07953461 USD and is up 7.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $29,376,868.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.