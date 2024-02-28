Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Shares Up 1.9%

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 72,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 237,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

Nano One Materials Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.75 million and a PE ratio of -15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 23.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.43.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

