National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Announces $1.00 Annual Dividend

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

National Presto Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NPK opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $559.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 695.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

