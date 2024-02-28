National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Short Interest Update

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the January 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NSI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.67.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.0897 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th.

