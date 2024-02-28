Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.14% of Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF

The Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NTKI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Russell 2000 combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

