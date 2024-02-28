Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0482 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $32,574.84 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.69 or 0.00152561 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00035161 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00018816 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.